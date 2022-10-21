For weeks, work crews have been cleaning up the exterior of buildings at Defiance’s Clinton and Second streets. But on Tuesday the nature of the work — and the visibility of it — are expected to change.
That’s when demolition of a building at 611 W. Second St., just a bit west of Clinton Street, will begin, according to Keller Logistics Group CEO Bryan Keller. He, his fiance Mary Mulvaney and Keller’s business partner, Jake Oberlin, are heading up the project which started earlier this year with exterior improvement of the building in the intersection’s southwest corner (300 Clinton St.). The overal plan is to remodel the upper two floors, outfitting them with eight new market-rate apartments (one- and two-bedroom), and ready the main floor for a restaurant with 4,600 square-feet and an 850 square-foot patio.
Keller told The Crescent-News Thursday that the next phase will begin Tuesday with the removal of the 611 W. Second St. building’s back portion (facing West Second Street). This will make room for a new elevator shaft and stairway with balconies.
“We get that back half torn down then we want to get the shell up quickly so we can do the inner work,” said Keller.
In recent weeks, work crews removed part of the east-facing facade on the building at 300 Clinton St. Asked if anything interesting was discovered (given the building’s age), Keller said a sign stating “John Rohrs accountant” was found. Keller said the project will move inside in January. In the meantime, efforts to find a restaurant tenant continue.
Two inquiries have been received, but nothing resulting in a contract so far.
