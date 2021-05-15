CINCINNATI — Like many events, the graduation ceremony for the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science (CCMS) was delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally on April 17, the fall class of the school was able to hold its graduation ceremony.
Paulding County was represented by Matthew Dooley of Dooley Funeral Homes in Antwerp and Payne. Dooley received the Nunnamaker Memorial Award. This award for stellar academic achievement is named after Dr. A.J. Nunnamaker to honor his contribution to CCMS and the funeral profession. Dr. Nunanmaker co-wrote a series of text books, including: Anatomy for Embalmers, Manual of Restorative Art and Personalities in Funeral Management. This award is presented in recognition of the individual with the highest class standing.
Dooley also received three other awards. The Wakeman-Inman Award, which was sponsored by the Ohio Embalmers Association. It is given to the student who demonstrates both theory and practical knowledge in the clinical setting. The award honor’s Lester Wakeham and Robert Inman. Both men were remarkable in the field of embalming and continuing education. For his diligent, clinical work, Dooley received the Clinical Lab Recognition Plaque. Finally, he was recognized as the top clinical intake assistant.
CCMS works closely with a local anatomical donation program. The school’s clinical intake assistants ensure that both the clinical lab and the anatomical donor programs needs are met. Intake students work nights, holidays and weekends, regardless of the hour, temperature or amount of snow on the ground. CCMS couldn’t operate fully, and provide the service that it does, without them.
Dooley is the first of the fifth generation and the 16th person in his family to graduate from a mortuary school.
