KEETA DILLER

The boards of directors of SB Financial Group Inc. and The State Bank and Trust Company have appointed Keeta Diller to serve as executive vice president, chief risk officer of State Bank.

Diller, who also serves as the corporate secretary of SB Financial, joined State Bank in 1990 as a member of the accounting department. In 1996, she was promoted to accounting supervisor, responsible for the supervision of general accounting functions, accounts payable, reconciliations, payroll cost coding and analysis and the enhancement to and implementation of company policies and procedures.

In 1996, she also was appointed corporate secretary of the Holding Company, as well as SBFG/Rurban’s stock transfer agent. In 2010, Diller was appointed internal auditor. Her responsibilities included performing audits and evaluating whether policies and processes were designed and operating effectively, and to provide recommendations for improvement.

Diller is a member of the Northwest Ohio Auditor’s Association and past treasurer and president. In 2012, she became the director of operations of State Bank as well as audit coordinator. In 2018, Diller was appointed chief enterprise risk management officer, responsible for the company’s risk management program, including compliance, CRA, fair lending, BSA, loan review and audit.

She is a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking. She has completed numerous bank-specific courses, including Graduate School of Banking courses, and is CPS certified.

Headquartered in Defiance, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company and SBFG Title LLC dba Peak Title. State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices — 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Ind. — and 25 full-service ATMs.

