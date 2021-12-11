Diamond & Gold Jewelers held a ribbon-cutting celebration at its 125 E. Maumee Ave. store in Napoleon on Thursday, marking the change in name of the business from Diamond & Gold Outlet. This marks a shift in the focus of the store from wholesale to better serving their retail customers. Along with the typical jewelry store inventory and services, D&G Jewelers specializes in bridal jewelry along with custom designs and jewelry restoration. Pictured here, from left are: Jascha Chiaverini, owner and master jeweler; Sandy Chiaverini, owner; Fred Boyd, security; Glen Bonawitt, bench jeweler; Terry Hoover II, manager; and Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber Director. Also pictured is Junior the beagle, decked out in his Christmas hat. Missing from the photo are store employees Mary Neville and Lisa Vance. For more information contact D&G Jewelers at 419-599-1900.
