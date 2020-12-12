Jason Demland, of the Defiance-based registered investment advisor firm Blue Jay Financial Group, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. to use the CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification requirements.
“Earning this designation is another important way to show our clients and community that we are dedicated to providing massive value by constantly improving ourselves and our company,” said Demland.
The CFP certification recognizes individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP certification examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP certificants must also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s code of ethics and professional responsibility and financial planning practice standards.
