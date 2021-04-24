There is much optimism for the continued growth and success of Defiance County businesses and industries. The challenge now is increasing the manpower to meet the needs.
In addition to industry growth, new storefronts are opening around the city. Some of the newest are national restaurants Chipotle Mexican Grill and Tropical Smoothie Café, located in the North Clinton business corridor. Ollie’s, a discount retail store, will soon be opening in the former JCPenney location at Northtowne Mall.
Erika Willitzer, director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) is working with the Ohio Means Jobs Center to help employers to meet their staffing needs. A variety of creative ideas are being used to attract applicants. Three day weekends, flex time, and even $6,000 sign on bonuses are some of the incentives in the manpower shortage. A “giant job fair” is being considered.
Carla Hinkle, the CIC’s workforce development manager, recently resigned. Workforce issues will go to Willitzer until a replacement is named in the next few months.
Willitzer offered kudos to Hinkle and area schools for introducing students to the opportunities in skilled labor.
“They are all above repproach. They do great working with the students,” said Willitzer.
High school apprenticeship programs are being used to attract more young people. They are offered through the College Credit Plus (CCP) program.
APT Manufacturing Solutions in Hicksville offers a two-year on-site training program to students in the Hicksville and Central Local school districts. In Defiance, Defiance Metal Products hosts four engineering technology college courses, and B&B Molded Products hosts two plastics technology college courses. Those are open to all Defiance County students.
The Defiance Area Chamber also offers an enrichment program for current employees. The nine-month Leadership Program begins in August with nine full-day sessions held at various sites around the area. The focus is on specific aspects of regional civic issues, economic sectors, leadership development, and board trusteeship. Application deadline is May 15 for the 2021-22 class. The 15-20 people selected per year represent a cross-section of the various business sectors of the community. The individuals as well as their organizations benefit from the new contacts in the community, increased knowledge of the Northwest Ohio area, and enhanced professional skills.
There is also a housing shortage to be addressed that is affecting most of Northwest Ohio. Willitzer said there are more developers now interested in building but there have been delays in receiving the materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.