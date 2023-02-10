Defiance’s Commerce Drive street extension project on the city’s northern environs is underway.
The project contractor — Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon — recently began tearing into the ground on the street north of Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant to install underground utilities such as water and sewer lines.
The west end of Commerce Drive is narrow, running by the JM plant, Keller Logistics’ new packaging facility and Clemens Mobile Welding, but the ongoing project will extend the street eastward and make it ready to service potential new industries in the Harmon Business Park.
The park is being developed by NAI Harmon Group of Toledo, which later will finish the road to connect the two existing sides of Commerce Drive. One section was built several years ago extending westward from Domersville Road to service the new A Packaging Group plant, the first industry in the Harmon Business Park.
The west end has existed for years, but before the Keller development and Clemens’ relocation there from Baltimore Road, the street has been a traveling afterthought for the most part. Once both ends are connected the entire stretch will be open to provide lots of room for a new industrial park, just south of — and visible from — U.S. 24. (This is in addition to Enterprise Industrial Park which is located on the city’s southwest side where Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., is building a new fertilizer plant on a large site.)
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer — whose job is to market industrial properties and business opportunities on behalf of the public and private sectors in the county — said the Commerce Drive project gives her office some tangible evidence of potential business sites she can promote.
“When we have different developers that come in and you tell them you’re going to be bringing Commerce through and it’s going to give better access, you can say that but you can’t see it,” she said about the time before the project began. But with work beginning, this could “end up attracting more developers and more opportunities to Defiance.”
“We’re excited to get this next phase done,” said Mayor Mike McCann, who initiated contact with the Harmon Group that brought the developer to Defiance some years ago. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Obviously this will make more of the area available for development.”
The city is using American Rescue Plan Act money, grant funds and its own money to pay Vernon Nagel, Inc., for Commerce Drive’s extension. The contract cost is $3,749,184.
Right around the corner from the Commerce Drive project — further south on Stadium Drive which connects Carpenter Road and North Clinton Street — NAI Harmon Group also is marketing 175 acres for development. Willitzer said companies have shown interest in this space, but nothing has materialized yet.
“We’ve actually had a lot of interest in that area,” she said. “That already has water and sewer, and it would be easy to bring the electric to the site, so that’s a prime site. To be honest I’m surprised that hasn’t been taken up already.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.