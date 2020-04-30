As a familiar figure in the area since taking the head football coaching job at Defiance in 1990, current DHS athletic director Jerry Buti has seen the area develop in many ways over the past 30 years.
Buti, who served double duty as football coach and AD from 2008 until 2014 when he retired from coaching, has been a part of the district’s growth and development over that time, most notably through the process of the new middle and high school complex and the school’s revamped athletic facilities.
The growth has been far from just the installation of turf fields or scoreboards, as countless students and coaches have come through the halls of Defiance High School over his time in Bulldog country.
When asked about one of the biggest changes in the past 10-plus years, Buti noted social media as an influential adjustment.
“Obviously the biggest change in everything is social media. Kids and parents are online, coaches are handling things online,” said Buti. “Whether it’s positive or negative, it’s all out there.
Joked the Defiance AD: “I used to be able to tell my teams stuff and make it up to motivate them, now the kids know better.”
The recent coronavirus outbreak, including its effect on schools and sports seasons, has created a change in perspective.
“I was thinking about this, in the context of the virus going around, I think there’s been a big change in the health things we’ve done,” explained Buti. “People ask, when are we re-opening facilities and all we’ve ever done in sports is healthwise for the kids. Coaches have to have concussion classes, pupil activity classes, kids have to sign drug testing waivers, concussion waivers, insurance waivers. I don’t know why anyone would be surprised with this virus that athletes’ health has come first, it always has.”
The effect that athletics and being a member of a sports program has, however, is still undeniable.
“It’s not about the awards, the first team this and the second team that,” noted Buti. “It’s what it’s done for a kid emotionally as well as physically. There’s a lot of kids, when I was coaching, that weight room and their locker room, that was their safest place. They were around their friends and people they trusted.
“There’s the academic end, the study tables and upholding eligibility policies. Not every kid needs sports, but some do more than others.”
With even the near future less clear than normal due to the ever-changing landscape with coronavirus’ effects still looming, Buti was reluctant to project too far ahead but was interested in how things will adjust.
“When we do come back, you wonder what the changes might be,” said the Defiance AD. “You wonder how sports like football or wrestling with so much physical contact are affected. What will it hold for this next year with crowds, how many people are allowed to watch? It’s going to be interesting.
“What I do know is that coaches will still coach hard and kids still want to be involved. All the peripheral stuff around it, everybody will adjust. Kids are the most resilient people alive.”
