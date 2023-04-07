A business that has become almost synonymous with Defiance is moving — but just down the street into larger and more convenient quarters.
Arps Dairy, long located at the northwest corner of North Clinton and West High streets, plans to relocate to Fox Run Executive Park, on the west bank of the Tiffin River. The park was developed years ago along U.S. 24 before the road was widened, but beyond a couple occupants it never really took off as hoped.
A fixture in Defiance since 1936, Arps plans to use one of the two occupied buildings there, according to Lambert Vandermade, the company’s president. (Although Vandermade did not mention the name at request of the company, Arps will be occupying the Balchem building near the front of the park. McNaughton-McKay will continue in the building further back in the park.)
But before Arps makes it moves, construction work and an addition will be needed to the Fox Run building, Vandermade indicated.
Construction won’t begin until mid summer, he said, as “we’re currently in the planning stages.”
The move also will allow Balchem — formerly known as Sensory Effects and Diehl, Inc. and located on both sides of the intersection — room for its future plans. In fact, Arps already has transferred seven parcels of property at its location in preparation for the move. (These recently were the subject of alley vacations granted to Arps by Defiance City Council.)
Eventually, Arps will move some of its equipment to Fox Run, including some of the familiar storage tanks that are easily visible from North Clinton Street. But the move figures to be piecemeal.
“We’re hoping to take some of that stuff piece by piece,” Vandermade said, though he admitted “it would be easier to stop producing for six months” to complete the move.”
He explained that the company wants to build infrastructure first at the Fox Run site for its raw milk side, “and then move some of the equipment and purchase additional equipment, an move on line at a time.” For the ice cream line, he said, “the best time would in the winter when we have very minimal sales.”
While the move represents a big change for Arps, it won’t make a huge difference in its product lines which includes such things as milk sold locally, various dairy products such as cottage cheese and dips ??? as well as ice cream mix provided to ice cream shops.
“We’re not anticipating our flavors to change,” said Vandermade. “We’re actually hoping to grow a little more on some of the bulk items we do. That’s kind of the hope.”
In an email sent to The Crescent-News he also stated that “our new location will allow us to continue what we’ve always done — just better and more of it. It will offer some much needed space for our amazing team to work in. We anticipate we will be fully moved by spring 2024.”
Vandermade does not believe a big job increase will result to the company’s staff, which numbers about 30.
“There might be a couple,” he said. “Really, we’re hoping to be able to create a better work environment where we’re a little more efficient as well.”
Too, the company does hope to “maybe take on a couple more local (dairy) farms. We’ve had farms reach out to us,” he explained, asking if the company can “take our milk.”
The move will solve some convenience and space issues for the company, according to Vandermade who noted that during his seven years with Arps production has doubled.
“We’re obviously on a street corner,” he said. “It is very tight, not only in the plant, but also outside (for trucks). ... The plant has limitations. It was built in a different day and age when trucks were smaller. Inside we really struggle with limited floor space.”
In working on the project, Vandermade said it was “really good to work with the City of Defiance. It was really helpful. Arps has been here a very long time. It was nice to feel supported that way. That is why we wanted to stay in Defiance.”
