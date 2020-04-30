During tough times, there are always those entities within a community where residents can turn.
One of those bright spots in Defiance has been the Defiance Area YMCA. Before we knew anything about COVID-19 and as the community, state and country begin to slowly reopen, organizations like the YMCA are there for the community.
“We as the YMCA want to continue to be the light in the community,” explained Defiance Area YMCA executive director Rich Seward. “We want to be there for families and the community. We want to be a place where (they) can go to grow together, thrive together, whether it’s through sports or a place to hang out with your kids. We want to be know in the community as a place where families and kids can come.”
The past 12 months have been hard on many businesses, and the YMCA is no different as it’s struggled with the city being split in half during the building of the Purple Heart Bridge that spans the Maumee River to businesses being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. But through it all, the YMCA continues to be a jewel in the Defiance community.
“It really has been a tough year,” admitted Seward during an interview before the pandemic. “But now we’re seeing some renovations and expansions (that began) the previous year and we’re well positioned now (to move forward and serve the community).”
According to Seward, the YMCA has made several upgrades during the past several months that will be nice additions to the facilities located at 1599 Palmer Drive on Defiance’s south side when the stay-at-home bans are finally lifted.
The list of renovations include a renovated lobby area and a reconstructed lockerroom. The child watch room has also been upgraded as were the aerobic studio, family lockerroom and the pool area. The weight room also boasts a larger area with new equipment.
“We did all that and we followed it with an LED lighting project,” said Seward. “The lighting project made all of the lights energy efficient as we try to be cash conscience. We’ve also installed security cameras and a keyless entry system.”
The YMCA also allows members 24-hour access to the weight room, fitness center and family lockerroom.
But it’s not just facilities that those at the YMCA have been upgrading. The Y is also creating new programs for young and old alike.
A recently created Itty Bitty sports program for 2- and 3-year-olds that will help local children learn sports like basketball, indoor soccer and T-ball.
“We’ll do what we normally do sports-wise,” explained Seward about the new program for smaller kids. “But what we’ll do is tailor it to what those kids can do. We’ll really work on just the basics, learning to play together and how to follow instructions.”
Seward also noted the great strides made in the YMCA’s childcare program. The childcare program also helps children prepare for life in a group setting when they head off to school.
In short, the Defiance Area YMCA’s focus isn’t just the community, it’s the people that make up the community. It’s a task that the Defiance Area YMCA is glad to undertake.
“We really want to be a strong point in community,” ended Seward. “A place in the community where everyone is welcome. We want to help everyone and help them be the best they can be.
