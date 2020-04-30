A teacher, coach, principal and now a superintendent, Bob Morton has worn a lot of hats during his 27 years in education at both Edon and Defiance.
Morton, who has served as superintendent at Defiance City Schools since August, was recently asked the following three questions: “What are the biggest changes in education over the last 10 years?” “What are public education’s biggest challenges going forward?” and, “How has technology (computers, smart phones, etc ...) changed public education?”
When it comes to changes in education in the past 10 years, Morton pointed to how teachers educate their students.
“As a whole, educators have become more versed in brain research in student learning, and student learning styles, than they ever have been,” said Morton. “Teachers have to be able to present information and teach kids in a variety of manners that really hones in the individual learning. That is, for me, the amount of research that has come out in best practice in teaching and learning.
“In Ohio, and probably nationally, accountability has been in place for a number of years, but the expectation of student achievement has continued to rise due to mandates, and that has been a daunting challenge,” added Morton. “It’s something we face every day, but we work hard to achieve it.”
The biggest challenges in the next 10 years, according to Morton, have to do with the mental health of students.
“I think our biggest challenge in our school system moving forward is helping those students with the aforementioned social and emotional issues,” Etzler said. “They are becoming more and more numerous, and it has become harder to help those students out here at school.
“I think it has to do with social-emotional learning, trauma-informed educators, we’re just on the cusp of it,” said Morton. “You’ll see a major focus in the next decade on learning how to help and teach young people social-emotional skills, with a focus on what trauma looks like. You will definitely see a big focus on mental health as we become aware of research, and you’ll see educators taking care of the emotional aspect first, so that student learners can excel.”
Finally, Morton believes that advancements in technology have opened up many avenues to learn to today’s, and tomorrow’s, students.
“We have the capability, now, to really be in the world’s reach in an instant with technology, and that is an excellent asset for young learners,” said Morton. “No longer is it, ‘We can look and see what it’s kind of like,’ now you can virtually be anywhere in the world at any time, and have face-to-face conversations with people from around the world.
“I think you’ll see more interaction electronically as we progress, but there is still a place for good old-fashioned paper and pencil,” added Morton. “I don’t think that will ever be replaced, and let’s be clear, technology is never a substitute for a good teacher. We still have to have the human interaction, because the relationship development helps spark the interest. With what’s going on the world now, we will also see components of distance learning in the future.”
