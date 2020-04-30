Change is a constant in life and law enforcement.
Local law enforcement has seen a lot of changes in the last decade. Defiance City Police Chief Todd Shafer said there has been two big challenges in his field the last 10 years.
Those were technology and recruitment/retention of officers.
Shafer said that technology is so much better now than it was before as now there are in-cruiser computers and e-citations.
“When I stared in ‘96 there was a new computer system,” he said. That system lasted the department more than a decade before it was replaced. With the expanded technology, additional training was needed to build a knowledge base for officers to utilize it to its full extent.
Another challenge has been recruitment.
“It’s so hard to find officers right now,” Shafer said. “It’s an epidemic across the nation. We used to have 50-60 people come take the tests (for new officers). Now we have 14 people come out. It’s the same (for departments) in other larger areas as well.”
Shafer said recruitment of new officers will be the biggest challenge in the next 10 years.
“There is more of a shift of (people wanting) 9-5 jobs,” he said. “Anything in public safety, we work 24-7. There are weekends and holidays. That isn’t appealing to a lot of people. It’s a small demographic that is committed to public safety and want to work in the field.”
Shafer noted that in the next five years, the department has a handful of officers that will retire and finding qualified individuals to replace them will be difficult.
One of several things the department has done to help and build public trust is having more community engagement. That has been a shift in focus the last decade with programs such as Coffee with a Cop, where citizens can come meet and speak to officers in a relaxed setting.
Shafer said that Defiance’s law enforcement does a good job of community engagement.
“We want to re-establish a positive view (of officers) and have that public trust,” he said. “To know how we’ll you’re policing a community you need that community’s feedback. Coffee with a Cop is a good forum.”
He said good cooperation among law enforcement in the county helps as well.
“We’ve tried to make law enforcement a united group in Defiance County,” he said “We are a nice cohesive group.”
As far as what he would like to see in the next decade, Shafer said there are a few things, but what they mostly boil down to is more funding.
“Technology is always coming out with there being better equipment. Some is very expensive,” he said, adding there are financial restraints. “Recruiting-wise we’re going out to colleges and even looking nationally for new officers.
“I think to make things safer and more effective we need growing support (nation-wide),” Shafer said. “I’m blessed in our county. Defiance County is 100 percent supportive of law enforcement. It makes it easier for us to have the support of the community and the administration. That’s not the case for many departments across the county.”
