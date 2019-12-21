Defiance law firm Weaner, Yoder, Hill and Weber Ltd. (WYHW) announced this week the addition of Cam Stanley as an associate attorney.
Stanley comes with three years of clerk experience in estate planning in Toledo. He recently passed the Ohio bar exam while serving in a clerk position at WYHW.
Stanley received his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in May 2019 and bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Toledo in 2015.
Born and raised in Toledo, Stanley has family roots in the Defiance County area. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking with his wife, Erin, and his two German shepherds.
His areas of legal practice include bankruptcy, criminal defense, domestic relations, estate planning, family law, probate and real estate transactions. Stanley can be reached at 419-782-3010 or at www.weanerlawoffice.com.
Weaner, Yoder, Hill and Weber Ltd. was established in 1963 and practices in all areas of law throughout northwest Ohio.
