For Defiance County, standing still is not an option.
As the world evolves, so do the communities in Defiance County. Included in that advancement are the businesses and economy or our area.
“I think that Defiance County is on solid footing,” explained Defiance County Economic Development executive directory Jerry Hayes when asked how far Defiance County has come in the past decade. “ We’ve done some pretty extensive work on additional sites and we’ve had a successful spec building campaign. That combination has helped establish that Defiance County is really a place that wants to advance.”
Hayes noted that communities throughout the county have helped lay the groundwork to make Defiance County a desired location to start a business and see it flourish.
“There are several communities in the county, like Defiance and Hicksville, that should be recognized as being aggressive on the local front,” explained Hayes. “They’ve created things like community reinvestment areas that provide property owners with tax benefits, that’s one thing that has happened within the last 10 years. “Defiance has created two new (reinvestment areas) and Hicksville has created one that covers the entire village. Those are additional incentives and programs designed to get people to invest in our county communities.”
Hayes lauded several Defiance County businesses for helping form the future vision of Defiance County economics and noted that while Defiance County may not be the most populous area of northwest Ohio, our area does boast businesses that provide jobs to thousands of northwest Ohio residents.
“Development is a marathon, not a sprint,” Hayes explained. “Look at businesses like Johns Manville and (new businesses) like Decked in the spec building, they are wins (for Defiance County).
“We’ve really had a lot of success on our current businesses expanding,” continued Hayes. “We recognize that Defiance County might not have as many (people and businesses if you do a) head count, but we really do have some significant employers in our area. From employers like Parker Hanifan (in Hicksville) and Johns Manville to General Motors and Mayfield Engineering (Defiance Metal Products).”
In looking ahead into the next decade, Hayes talks about Defiance County continuing to move forward with the help of not only its local businesses but with the people that work there.
“Our goals are always to retain what we have,” said Hayes. “And as always we are looking to work hard at workforce development. It’s a serious part of what we want to do and we’re putting put a lot of time into it and we’re going to continue to do so.
“(With our local businesses) we want to be able to provide funds for the best schools and best workforce,” continued Hayes. “We are putting our efforts into working on that in 2020. Our workforce development manager Carla Hinkle is really out there pursuing those opportunities.”
According to Hayes, the final ingredients to success for economic growth in Defiance County will be to continue to develop in new areas while also supporting the local housing market.
“Locally what we’re doing is actively developing industrial sites,” said Hayes about an example of how officials are moving forward in new areas locally. “We’re hoping to get buildings under construction. We’re working with people like the Harmon Group and that’s a big deal here in Defiance. Groups like them have good a reputation as good developers not only in our area but throughout the Midwest.
“We also need to support local officials and their programs for more housing,” added Hayes. “We need more residential housing starts. (Those residential housing starts) don’t need to be luxury houses. We need affordable multi-family variety of housing, that is a goal for us.”
And while Hayes admits that our corner of the state doesn’t grow as quickly as Ohio’s metropolitan areas, he is confident in Defiance County being a strong economic entity in its own right as we move into the next decade.
“Northwest Ohio has not had the growth record of your Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati,” said Hayes. “But we have pretty solid evidence that our retial market is strong. Our sales tax has been strong and growing. All that tells us that consumers are fairing well because for us that part of the economy has been really good.”
(Editor’s note: The interview with Jerry Hayes was done in February before the stay-at-home order was issued)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.