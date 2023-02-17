A program to help persons leaving prison has caught the interest of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and others.
The CIC’s governing board discussed that topic during its monthly meeting Thursday at the county’s office complex (Defiance Count East) when it also agreed to add health insurance benefits for the organization’s three employees (see below).
CIC Workforce/Marketing Manager Hannah Waterman informed the board that agency employees attended a Goodwill Industries program in Toledo that provides employment options for persons just ending prison sentences.
Numerous agencies are represented at these events to “give them everything they need to move forward,” according to Waterman.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann — a CIC board member — who also attended the event and supports exploring the program said “it likely will not have a real high success rate” but “that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try it. We’re still in a situation here in northwest Ohio where there’s workforce issues, and we might as well tap this resource ... .”
LouAnne Cooke, Northwest Ohio regional liaison for the Lt. Gov Jon Husted, told the board that Northwest State Community College is working with Hancock County with some degree of success. Participants there must pass a breathalyzer test in their quest for a certificate, so this may boost the success rate, she suggested.
“The companies (that might hire former inmates) knows that if they’ve gone through this certificate program, they know they’re also clean, and that means a lot ...,” she said.
No decisions were made Thursday by the CIC board on this topic, but members appeared interested in continuing to take a look at a program in Defiance County.
In another matter, the CIC board approved the addition of a health reimbursement arrangements (HRA) benefit for the organization’s three employees.
Some $6,000 per employee will be allowed, or $18,000 for all throughout the year.
CIC board member Bryan Keller — CEO of Keller Logistics — noted his support for the move.
“I think it’s important that we provide our employees health insurance and, therefore, that’s why we’re granting those HRAs as the best way for us to provide health insurance for our employees,” he said.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer — one of the agency’s three employees — agreed with the sentiment, noting that in trying to attract businesses to the area, “we’re telling them that they need to offer all these benefits.” As such, she added, “we need to be the example, so I do appreciate the board agreeing to that.”
In other business Thursday:
• was informed by Waterman that the CIC will hold manufacturing camps on June 20-22 for Defiance, Ayersville and Tinora students at Defiance Middle School while a camp for Hicksville and Fairview students will be held on June 27-29 at Hicksville. Too, she explained that the CIC has organized two bus tours to various professional businesses and offices for area students.
• discussed potential modifications to CIC bylaws, including changing board members’ terms from three to four years.
• was informed by CIC Operations Manager Paige Johnson that the agency is working with two companies to create marketing and a rendering for the “Four Flags of Freedom” project. This will attempt to raise funds for installation of four large flags along U.S. 24 in Defiance County honoring veterans.
• learned from Willitzer that she will present a proposed enterprise zone agreement (property tax abatement) to Defiance County commissioners for the DECKED company’s expansion into a new speculation building on Elliott Road. Too, she noted the $500 grants that are now available through the CIC’s new “homegrown” program.
• approved the financial report for January.
• discussed the possibility of convening a housing study to determine local needs. The City of Defiance conducted such a study in 2019.
• met in non-public session to discuss confidential topics.
