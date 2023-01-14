Two special business outreach and engagement efforts by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) are underway.
Based in the Defiance County East building on East Second Street, the CIC office is publicly and privately funded to promote business developments throughout the county through such tasks as industrial property marketing to land purchases in partnership with local governments.
One of the CIC’s outreach efforts is a regional wage and benefit survey request of manufacturing, warehousing, distribution or construction industries that kicked off Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 10. This will seek input from the appropriate businesses in not only Defiance County, but those in Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties as well.
The survey’s goal, according to Paige Johnson, the CIC’s business development and operations manager, is to collect wage and survey information that may provide some useful data to companies that are struggling to hire or maintain employees.
“The information will be summarized and reported back anonymously,” a CIC release on the survey states. “Only participating companies will be receiving a copy of the survey results, which will be aggregated by region and by county. This (is) a great opportunity to provide employers with local data, but to do so, we need you to participate!”
A wage and benefit survey was undertaken last year, and Johnson is hopeful that perhaps 25 or more responses can be obtained this time around.
“If we had 25 or more participants we could get a good chunk of what we have going on here,” she said.
The survey is available at https://www.defiancecountyed.com/workforce while questions on either that and the roundtable can be answered by calling the CIC office at 419-784-4471.
Meanwhile, the CIC is preparing for the first of its four business roundtables planned this year. The first is scheduled from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the second floor conference room of Defiance County East (the county office complex), 1300 E. Second St.
Anyone is welcome to attend, according to Johnson, although the initial roundtable will focus on manufacturing, construction and logistics industries.
“This is the first one of the meetings where we are hoping to kind of streamline the whole supply chain here in Defiance County, and help the business owners with any business growth questions or just concerns for the industry,” she explained. “The goal is to bring more transparency between the businesses here in Defiance County about what everyone is doing to mitigate the problems and let them know the resources we have — just overall improve the quality of the business development here in Defiance County.”
Interested persons can RSVP by emailing Johnson at paige@defiancecountyed.com.
Roundtables will be held quarterly with the subsequent three focusing on financing/economics, healthcare/public safety and food/beverage.
