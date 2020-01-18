Pictured are new officers installed at a Tuesday meeting of the Defiance County Bar Association, including (from left) Ian Weber, secretary; Michael Wahl, treasurer; Timothy Holtsberry, president; and Clayton Crates, vice president.
Breaking News
Defiance County Bar Association names new officers
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Bulldogs batter Elida in WBL win
- Girls basketball: Hicksville slips past Rams, 34-31
- College football: Local trio making good at Division II level
- City hoping to employ Credit Adjustments for delinquent accounts
- Starbucks, home of the $4 latte, is moving into poor areas
- Defiance County Bar Association names new officers
- Rakes named partner at Bryan law firm
- Northwest Ohio Cheer & Tumble opening in Antwerp
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.