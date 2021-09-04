Grube Inc., owned and operated by Defiance native Steve Grube and headquartered in Defiance, recently became the first Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee to open the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO.
The chain’ s first store in the Akron area opened with record setting sales for an initial day on Sept. 1 in Akron’s Wallhaven neighborhood. GO is a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings designed to offer the brand’s award-winning chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites including burgers, chicken sandwiches and appetizers. The new location brought 25 full-time and part-time jobs to the community. It is only the 12th GO location in the Nation.
“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Akron,” said Lyle Tick, President, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly in 2020 as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home.”
Unique to the Buffalo Wild Wings GO format, guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from heated takeout lockers, providing a contactless, hassle-free experience and ensuring quality and freshness.
Grube Inc. now owns and operates 36 Buffalo Wild Wings in five states, including 21 Ohio locations.
