This aerial photo shows much of the Defiance College campus. The Serrick Campus Center is located in the middle of the photo with the college’s Pilgrim Library directly behind it. Located along Defiance’s main thoroughfare, North Clinton Street, Defiance College has been a part of the community for more than 150 years. Founded in 1850 as Defiance Female Seminary, it became know as Defiance College in 1903.
Defiance College campus
Dennis Van Scoder
