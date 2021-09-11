The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Thursday evening at the Defiance Knights of Columbus Hall. As part of the evening's celebration, the following businesses and enterprises were recognized for years of service in five-year increments.
5 years
A. Little Chiropractic Center; Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors LLC; Defiance Main Stop; Ensign's Pub; PMA-USA- Jacob Fry; Pugsley Audio LLC; Time Staffing; and Wooden Indian Pawn & Gun.
10 years
Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum; AuraFlux Creative; Diehl Cleaning Solution, LLC; Jersey's Gameday Grill; Jill E. Clinger Agency, Nationwide Insurance; McDowell Landscaping & Design; Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy; Ohioans Home Healthcare; So Very, LLC; and Sweetwater Chophouse.
15 years
Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau; and Gomez Real Estate Appraisal, LLC.
20 years
Myra J A Salon; and Sines Excavating, LLC.
25 years
AJ Door, LLC; Beilharz Consulting, Inc.; Big Mike's Truck Stuff; Get-N-Go Party Mart; Hughes Financial Services, LLC; and Metalink Technologies, Inc.
30 years
Holbrook Plumbing; Northwest Ohio CASA; Olson Commercial Cold Storage; and Smitley CPA Services.
35 years
CPC Women's Health Resource; Northtowne Mall Merchants; Rath Builders Supply, Inc.; Re/Max Realty of Defiance, Inc.
40 years
Black Swamp Equipment; Defiance Water Recreation; Foods For Living; Row-Crop, Inc.
45 years
C.R. Hunt, Inc. Painting Contractor; McCarthy Honda-Kawasaki; and Seigman's Siding & Window Specialists, LLC.
50 years
Stark's Plumbing & Heating Services.
55 years
Beilharz Architects, Inc.; Defiance Dental Group; Fort Defiance Humane Society; and William J. Finn Income Tax Service.
60 years
Howard Painting, Inc.; and Stykemain Trucks, Inc.
70 years
Chief Super Market, Inc.; The Hubbard Company; and Uptown Bike Shop.
75 years
First Insurance Group; Maumee Valley Vending Company; McDonalds' Design & Build, Inc.; Mercury Cleaners; Miller's Textile Service; and Sedgwick.
80 years
Defiance Lions Club
85 years
Grant Insurance Agency, Inc.; Arps Dairy, Inc.; and Defiance Metal Products / MEC.
95 years
Professional Vision Services, LLC.
100 years
Baker-Shindler Contracting Co.
105 years
Ayersville Telephone Co.; and Mark Moats Ford, Inc.
115 years
Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association.
155 years
Sherwin-Williams.
175 years
First Baptist Church.
