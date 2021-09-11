The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Thursday evening at the Defiance Knights of Columbus Hall. As part of the evening's celebration, the following businesses and enterprises were recognized for years of service in five-year increments.

5 years

A. Little Chiropractic Center; Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors LLC; Defiance Main Stop; Ensign's Pub; PMA-USA- Jacob Fry; Pugsley Audio LLC; Time Staffing; and Wooden Indian Pawn & Gun.

10 years

Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum; AuraFlux Creative; Diehl Cleaning Solution, LLC; Jersey's Gameday Grill; Jill E. Clinger Agency, Nationwide Insurance; McDowell Landscaping & Design; Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy; Ohioans Home Healthcare; So Very, LLC; and Sweetwater Chophouse.

15 years

Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau; and Gomez Real Estate Appraisal, LLC.

20 years

Myra J A Salon; and Sines Excavating, LLC.

25 years

AJ Door, LLC; Beilharz Consulting, Inc.; Big Mike's Truck Stuff; Get-N-Go Party Mart; Hughes Financial Services, LLC; and Metalink Technologies, Inc.

30 years

Holbrook Plumbing; Northwest Ohio CASA; Olson Commercial Cold Storage; and Smitley CPA Services.

35 years

CPC Women's Health Resource; Northtowne Mall Merchants; Rath Builders Supply, Inc.; Re/Max Realty of Defiance, Inc.

40 years

Black Swamp Equipment; Defiance Water Recreation; Foods For Living; Row-Crop, Inc.

45 years

C.R. Hunt, Inc. Painting Contractor; McCarthy Honda-Kawasaki; and Seigman's Siding & Window Specialists, LLC.

50 years

Stark's Plumbing & Heating Services.

55 years

Beilharz Architects, Inc.; Defiance Dental Group; Fort Defiance Humane Society; and William J. Finn Income Tax Service.

60 years

Howard Painting, Inc.; and Stykemain Trucks, Inc.

70 years

Chief Super Market, Inc.; The Hubbard Company; and Uptown Bike Shop.

75 years

First Insurance Group; Maumee Valley Vending Company; McDonalds' Design & Build, Inc.; Mercury Cleaners; Miller's Textile Service; and Sedgwick.

80 years

Defiance Lions Club

85 years

Grant Insurance Agency, Inc.; Arps Dairy, Inc.; and Defiance Metal Products / MEC.

95 years

Professional Vision Services, LLC.

100 years

Baker-Shindler Contracting Co.

105 years

Ayersville Telephone Co.; and Mark Moats Ford, Inc.

115 years

Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association.

155 years

Sherwin-Williams.

175 years

First Baptist Church.

