YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the promotion of Kayla Davis to manager of its Wauseon branch.
Davis joined Premier Bank in 2017 as a customer service representative (CSR) 1 at the Wauseon office and worked her way up to a customer service representative 3. In June 2020, she was promoted to client service manager at the Napoleon main office where she built up a team of four CSRs.
In February 2022, she returned to the Wauseon office as client service manager where she hired and trained three CSRs and transferred over one experienced CSR from the Napoleon main office.
As branch manager of the Wauseon office, Davis will serve all of Premier’s local clients and communities for all of their banking needs. She will oversee the overall operations of the branch and continue to actively serve the Wauseon community.
“I enjoy building relationships with clients and helping them achieve their financial goals,” explained Davis. “I also enjoy leading the staff at our Wauseon branch and helping them ensure that all of our clients enjoy a premier banking experience in our branch. We want our clients to feel likely family when they are in our branch.
She serves as board president of Northwest Ohio Military Friends, a local nonprofit that supports morale events and deployment cycle support for the airmen and families of the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton. She resides in Delta with her husband, Zach, and their son, Brantley.
Davis’ office is located at 211 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon.
Premier Bank, is headquartered in Youngstown, while its holding and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.