Pictured at a recent ribboncutting for Oakwood Dance Studio in Oakwood are, from left: Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey, Deedi Miller, Desirae English-Hagerman, Tatem Varner (owner and instructor with her children Thomas Varner and Paisley Varner), Derek Varner, Shane Stallard, Oakwood Mayor Brian Ripke and Kyle Weisenburger.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Economic Development Office

OAKWOOD — Tatem Varner, a graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio here in October at 113 N. First St., the former Oakwood Eye Care facility.

