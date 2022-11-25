Pictured at a recent ribboncutting for Oakwood Dance Studio in Oakwood are, from left: Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey, Deedi Miller, Desirae English-Hagerman, Tatem Varner (owner and instructor with her children Thomas Varner and Paisley Varner), Derek Varner, Shane Stallard, Oakwood Mayor Brian Ripke and Kyle Weisenburger.
Photo courtesy of Paulding Economic Development Office
OAKWOOD — Tatem Varner, a graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio here in October at 113 N. First St., the former Oakwood Eye Care facility.
Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at Dance Dolls in Antwerp where she found her passion for dancing and learned to master the fundamentals.
“Opening a dance studio has always been a dream of mine,” she stated. “Watching the studio that I grew up at close in May was hard. I decided now was the time to open my own. It was a quick decision, but it was such a good one to make! My students and their families are great. I’m glad they trust me to help their kids learn the love of dance.”
Oakwood Dance Studio classes are open to children ages 3-12 in ballet and jazz. Varner also offers toddler classes for children ages 2-3.
To learn more about Oakwood Dance Studio, visit Facebook or call 419-438-5425.
