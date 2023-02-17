Premier Bank award

Amy Daeger holds the Jeff Vereecke Community Impact Award from Premier Bank. Daeger is pictured with Jim Williams (left), Premier’s Northern Market president, and Gary Small, president and CEO.

 Photo courtesy of Premier Bank

Premier Bank has awarded Amy Daeger, senior vice president, director of product management, the sixth annual Jeff Vereecke Community Impact Award.

