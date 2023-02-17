Premier Bank has awarded Amy Daeger, senior vice president, director of product management, the sixth annual Jeff Vereecke Community Impact Award.
The award is designed to honor one individual who shares in the bank’s dedication and passion for spreading kindness, doing good deeds and making local communities stronger by demonstrating superior service to the community in which they work and/or live.
Daeger was selected as the recipient of the award by Premier Bank’s executive management team and by Karen Vereecke, widow of Jeff Vereecke, former executive vice president and Northern Market Area president for Premier Bank, who lost his battle with cancer in 2014.
“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” said Daeger. “Jeff Vereecke was an amazing mentor, leader and friend. I’ve been very blessed and feel called to share my time, talent and treasure with others. I’m very thankful that Premier Bank honors Jeff’s memory with the award and encourages employees to give back to the community.”
Daeger’s nomination highlighted her involvement throughout the Defiance community, which ranged from serving on the St. Mary School development fund, Women’s Giving Circle Advisory Board, Defiance College Alumni Executive Board, Giving Tree Committee, St. Mary’s Finance Council and the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.
She also has been involved with Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio, YMCA Capital Campaign, Zonta, The Exchange Club, BNI Networking Group, Defiance College mentor, and fundraising committees for United Way, Relay for Life and various Defiance High School committees.
“When I think of a person who is authentic, caring, faithful, kind, inspirational and committed, Amy Daeger is that person that has these qualities that Jeff Vereecke lived in his life every day,” said Dawn Bales, vice president, retail consumer development manager, in her nomination. “Jeff was a mentor to Amy, as well as myself and I saw how he not only demonstrated to everyone, but inspired Amy to live that life in which she continues on to honor his legacy. Throughout Amy’s career she has led by example and has taught people to celebrate their successes and to be there for a person when they need encouragement.”
As part of the award, Daeger received $2,500 to donate to non-profit organizations of her choice. She chose to donate to $1,000 The Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County, $1,000 to One Step at a Time and $500 to Kaitlyn’s Cottage to benefit the backyard/playground project.
Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance.
