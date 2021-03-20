D-Town

In attendance for the official ribbon cutting at D-Town Food Market & Oasis on Wednesday were, from left: Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO of Defiane Area Chamber of Commerce; Buck Buchannan; Jennifer Hart, owner of D-Town; Emma Hart; Tom Hart, owner of D-Town; Bella Grey, Dillan Westrick, Aurora, Bryan Salto and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Chamber of Commerce

D-Town Food Market & Oasis is a buy local, community driven business described by its owner as a farmers’ market, cafe and food park. Located at 875 S. Clinton St., Defiance, D-Town Food Market & Oasis has space for vendors and food trucks to set up outside and features a small indoor cafe. In attendance for the official ribbon cutting at D-Town Food Market & Oasis on Wednesday were, from left: Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO of Defiane Area Chamber of Commerce; Buck Buchannan; Jennifer Hart, owner of D-Town; Emma Hart; Tom Hart, owner of D-Town; Bella Grey, Dillan Westrick, Aurora, Bryan Salto and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.

