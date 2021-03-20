D-Town Food Market & Oasis is a buy local, community driven business described by its owner as a farmers’ market, cafe and food park. Located at 875 S. Clinton St., Defiance, D-Town Food Market & Oasis has space for vendors and food trucks to set up outside and features a small indoor cafe. In attendance for the official ribbon cutting at D-Town Food Market & Oasis on Wednesday were, from left: Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO of Defiane Area Chamber of Commerce; Buck Buchannan; Jennifer Hart, owner of D-Town; Emma Hart; Tom Hart, owner of D-Town; Bella Grey, Dillan Westrick, Aurora, Bryan Salto and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.