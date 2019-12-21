Credit Adjustments Inc., headquartered in Defiance, announced this week that it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
In a press release, the company stated, “CAI takes its credibility seriously, and the organization’s accreditation through the BBB assures clients of CAI’s public commitment to remain honest, authentic and trustworthy in all business transactions.”
Lisa Bloomfield, CAI president, said integrity is one of the company’s core values.
“We want our partners and our customers to see how important their trust is to everyone on our team — from our executives to our employees,” Bloomfield said. “We hope to continue building on this trust through this recognition from the BBB.”
The release continued, “Accreditation from the BBB provides customers with an added level of confidence in choosing CAI as a long-term partner. The BBB maintains consistent, reliable data and ensures customers are putting their trust in the right places.”
Founded in 1964, CAI is a faith-based receivables management company offering a range of contact-management solutions. It is located at 330 Florence St. in Defiance, and a new, 32,000-square-foot headquarters is currently under construction on Geneva Boulevard. The company has additional offices in Toledo and Manchester, N.H.
“CAI believes it is part of the company’s mission to invest in our communities by partnering with other organizations to help address social issues,” the press release stated.
For more information, visit credit-adjustments.com
