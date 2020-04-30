Today is full of challenges for communities.
Jeff Leonard, Defiance City administrator since 2004, said there have been several big challenges over the last 10 years. Right now, there is a big challenge.
“Today we face a challenge like no other, the coronavirus has presented questions for communities like no one has seen,” he said. “Health officials, public servants, the media and all partners will need to come together to fight this terrible health risk.”
While the community will work through this challenge, there are other big challenges it has faced in the last decade.
“Certainly, one main concern we face is retaining young people in our community,” Leonard said. “If you look at demographics, statistics show a mass migration of young people from our community. They tend to believe there are more and better opportunities elsewhere. Our challenge is to provide the kind of community and quality of life here where people can raise a family, enjoy and take advantage of the natural assets of the community, and live their life in such a way they feel safe and confident in their community.”
Another challenge is keeping up with infrastructure needs.
“Cities are stressed to fix their aging infrastructure,” he said. “This will require a lot of resources and unfortunately cities are strapped for funds to find the solutions for infrastructure needs.”
There have been some significant infrastructure improvements in the last decade, as well as other improvements.
“The reservoir project has been a great asset to the community,” Leonard said. “It is much needed for water quality issues but it has transcended into a great recreational feature for the community. The feedback has been positive and side benefits of good health and exercise have been tremendous.”
Another great improvement has been the Splash Park, which benefits all ages and even draws individuals from outside the city.
The community, itself, helped make the Splash Park with donations. It also helped in other ways.
Leonard thanked the community for approving the police and fire levy in 2014, which has been a boon to the community.
“It has strengthened our safety services and keeping our community safe is a high priority,” he said.
Looking ahead to the next decade, Leonard said he really would like to see the city “take advantage of our natural assets.”
Those include the rivers, which can be utilized more by the community, and to “further enhance our ability to have safe and welcoming outdoor spaces where our residents can spend time for recreation or leisure.
“We know that the confluence has been a significant gathering place throughout the history of Defiance, and we are working to make this an even more inviting and welcoming place for all by stabilizing the riverbanks and controlling the type of vegetation that grows here, providing more access and visibility to the rivers,” Leonard said. “There are a number of ideas that have been put forth for riverfront development in the last couple of years, and we will continue to make this a priority. The Native American Tribute concept is something that we are actively working to implement, working with the Tuttle Museum and the city historian Randy Buchman.”
Infrastructure also needs to be examined in order “to improve connectivity and create more efficiency in our services, using technology to enhance our ability to perform asset management.”
Leonard said there are tools available that can help residents be more connected, and that partnerships will be an important part of that and other issues.
“The city of Defiance has taken a very active leadership role in promoting collaboration and regional partnerships as we look at the water quality issues that are facing Lake Erie,” he said. “This rising trend of harmful algal blooms (HABS) is not just happening in Lake Erie, but also in the Maumee River, which is the source of the city’s drinking water. The city is working with Ohio EPA and other state agencies to promote a number of initiatives that will contribute to known solutions, including a fully-funded H2Ohio project as well as a wetland research project that will help create lasting change.”
Leonard said that over the years, there also have been a number of initiatives and collaborations from many agencies in the county.
“The city has taken an active leadership role in the issue of watershed planning and the only way to implement these programs is to continue to have strong partnerships,” he said. “The agricultural community is a significant portion of the local economy and by building strong relationships with the county and the ag community, the city is embracing a group that has traditionally not been included within the planning and activities of the city. We must work together for lasting change, and the steps to collaborate with the county and other local agencies are more important now than ever.”
As far as what is the biggest challenge to the city achieving its goals, Leonard said most people immediately believe it is money.
“We do have to make tough choices, and prioritize what projects will have the greatest impact. But this is not the greatest challenge,” he said. “The real challenge is to bring people together in order to work on tough issues as they arise. My experience has been we are at our very best when our backs are against the wall and we need each to solve problems. This is when we shine. Imagine having that kind of effort when we are not in crisis mode.”
Leonard said the city has good systems in place for everyday functions — safety, water and processing wastewater.
“What we do not have a roadmap for is the unexpected — these challenges such as HABS in Lake Erie, the coronavirus, that has everyone wondering what to do next,” he said. “We haven’t encountered these situations before and there is not always clear direction on what is the best course of action. This is where we rely on our partners. The real power comes in collaborating to move things forward, for each organization to understand their role and taking bold actions together. By listening to each other and problem-solving together with county agencies, with agricultural community, with the experts in any given field, we will be able to bring those resources and those solutions together for the common good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.