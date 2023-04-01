PAULDING — Paulding County’s economic development director has added a new title, and is hopeful that this could lead to more uniform organization across the county.
Tim Copsey recently was named director of the Paulding CIC by that organization’s executive board. But he will continue in his role as the county economic development office’s executive director.
Copsey noted that in January the Paulding CIC had a change in leadership with Carter George, long-time CEO of Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative, Inc., becoming president.
“He’s on my (county) board and he’s also on the Paulding CIC board,” explained Copsey. “He became president, and this was a goal in his mind to come to fruition.”
In Copsey’s continuing capacity as the county’s overall economic development director, he is responsible for trying to promote economic development across the county, but there are other agencies that are trying to do similar, more localized, things. Besides the Paulding CIC, the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC also is in operation along with the Oakwood Development Corporation.
While Copsey attends these organizations’ meetings and there is some cooperation among them, Copsey would prefer a more united approach in the future. In that, Paulding County would join other surrounding counties such as Defiance and Henry where economic development efforts are under one entity.
“That’s where we would like to get to at the end of the day,” he said. “Whether we get there is totally up to the boards whether they want to retain their own identity. But as we are getting further down the road and it’s tougher to find volunteers for boards and things, it’s slowly taking place I would think.”
The topic of consolidation has come up from time to time, Copsey explained.
“We talk about it in our regular meetings,” he said. “We have had at times had an ad-hoc meeting where we discuss it, how it would work and how it would fit.”
However, one more sticky issue is how assets would be handled.
“Each entity has assets, and so one of the concerns is that the assets would all be in one pot,” Copsey stated.
But that would be a discussion for another day. He would be happy merely with having the organizations all under one roof.
