OAKWOOD — Cooper Farms is donating $500 to the Ohio Association of Foodbanks as a part of team member and social media outreach. The company is also donating another 25,200 dozen eggs to foodbanks in Lima and Toledo, to provide much needed protein.
This donation comes just weeks after a donation of nearly 6,000 pounds of turkey and two truckloads of eggs to the association.
“We have been celebrating our team members and their essential role in caring for animals and producing food for our fellow Americans,” said COO Gary Cooper. “We decided to spread the love beyond our team members by using the power of social media to help raise money for a good cause.”
The comment section of the post flooded with users tagging essential workers they believed deserved recognition for their hard work and dedication.
“Not only did people get to thank someone they knew for being an essential worker, but every time they tagged a person or shared the post, that meant another dollar donation from us.” said Cooper.
Cooper Farms has continued to treat team members with giveaways thanking them for their dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Team members have received free eggs, a ham, Cooper Trooper t-shirts and a raffle was held for prizes including coolers, corn hole boards and fire pits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.