ARCHBOLD — A Fulton County food company will be expanding its manufacturing facility, adding dozens of jobs to the region.
Conagra Brands has announced it will invest $40 million in its Archbold plant, adding a new line of production. With it will come an additional 100 new jobs to its current staff of 370 workers in Fulton County. Production on the new line is expected by the spring of 2021.
Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra employs more than 18,000 people at its 50 locations. Main brands of Conagra include Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim, Marie Callender’s, Banquet, Duncan Hines, Birds Eye and Healthy Choice.
The acquisition of Pinnacle Foods reportedly prompted the move.
Working with Conagra on the project were the Regional Growth Partnership and the Fulton County Economic Development Corp.
