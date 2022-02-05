NAPOLEON — Communibanc Corp., parent company of The Henry County Bank, and Sandusky-based Civista Bancshares Inc., have announced a merger in which Civista will acquire Communibanc.
The move will add seven branches from Communibanc in Henry and Wood counties to Civista and will result in a company with combined assets of $3.3 billion, total net loans of $2.1 billion and total depostis of $2.7 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.