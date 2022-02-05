NAPOLEON — Communibanc Corp., parent company of The Henry County Bank, and Sandusky-based Civista Bancshares Inc., have announced a merger in which Civista will acquire Communibanc.

The move will add seven branches from Communibanc in Henry and Wood counties to Civista and will result in a company with combined assets of $3.3 billion, total net loans of $2.1 billion and total depostis of $2.7 billion.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments