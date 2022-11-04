ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) met recently with a light agenda.
Members of the newly formed property assessment committee shared that they will soon meet to discuss potential properties for review and purchase. The discussion led into delinquent tax properties identified by the Paulding County Auditor’s Office. Ideas were also shared in regard to review of available downtown business buildings located around the county.
Possession of commercial buildings would allow help in accommodating new businesses as needed. The CIC is additionally looking to identify a committee to review the 2023 budget and understand how much funding is allocated and how much is currently available for additional property acquisitions.
The group did a quick review of the board member list to decide what a pipeline of new members should look like. The CIC nominating committee shared they interviewed a candidate and presented to the group for discussion. No motion to move forward at this time.
In other business the CIC group:
• heard updates from Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey about the Park Station building demolition, new easement road and U.S. 24/Ohio 49 project.
• heard a recommendation from Copsey about the need for an overall strategic plan for Antwerp. The plan discussion should include members from ACDC, Rotary, the chamber of commerce, village council and the CIC. Maumee Valley Planning Organization recently helped facilitate this same type of event in Oakwood.
• met in executive session to hear about additional economic development projects.
• changed the November meeting to Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
