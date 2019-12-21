North Western Electric Cooperative, based in Bryan, and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, based in Pauding, are now accepting applications for more than $12,500 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to the nation’s capital as part of the annual youth tour.
Scholarships are open to graduating seniors planning to attend college, trade, or vocational school. One winner from each co-op will move on to the state judging level and compete for additional funds totaling $38,200 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.
Every June, around 1,800 high school students from across the country spend a week in the nation’s capital as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, sponsored by the students’ respective electric cooperatives to educate them about America’s history, our government, and the role co-ops play in developing strong rural communities. This free trip includes insider tours of popular sites including the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, Gettysburg, and more, as well as a chance to meet congressional leaders and participate in a small group on Capitol Hill. Past delegates cite the experience as “a history buff’s dream” and an “unforgettable, fun memory,” as well as making new friends.
Applications for youth tour are open to both high school sophomores and juniors for Ohio students, and only juniors for Paulding-Putnam’s Indiana students. Though rules and award details vary between the two cooperatives, one thing is the same: any student applying for either scholarships or youth tour must be the child of a member of that respective cooperative and must complete the applications provided by that cooperative. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 14.
Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, by calling or stopping at the respective electric cooperatives, or visit www.nwec.com or www.ppec.coop.
Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) and Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) are not-for-profit, member-owned electric utilities. NWEC serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties. PPEC serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. To learn more about the cooperatives’ programs and services, visit www.nwec.com or www.ppec.coop.
