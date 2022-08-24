Defiance County City Council paved the way for two big infrastructure projects during its meeting Tuesday night — a road northside extension and river waterline crossing.
Two related ordinances concern the Maumee River crossing while a third legislative item allows a contract for the extension of Commerce Drive to bolster economic development.
These ordinances numbered half of the six approved by council during its regular session Tuesday evening. Council also acquiesced to a contract extension for Finance Director John Lehner and discussed provisions for setting off fireworks under a new state bill that the city chose not to oppose (see related story).
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, was the low bidder from among four companies for the Commerce Road project, and received the contract at a cost of $3,749,184. The engineer's estimate was $3.7 million.
The ordinance approving the contract contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
At present, Commerce extends east for a short distance from Carpenter Road, and west from Domersville Road for approximately 600 feet following recent construction of that stretch.
The area in between — measuring about a half mile — is where the city has turned its focus and the project will unfold. But the west end that has existed for some time will be rebuilt as well.
New development is underway along the road with Keller Logistics completing a new packaging facility on Commerce's west end and the Harmon Business Park on the east end. A speculation building was built in that park and has been filled by A Packaging Group, a maker of dispensers for the cosmetic industry.
The road extension and corollary infrastructure work may get underway this year, but not be completed until 2023.
The city also hopes to get started on a new 16-inch Maumee River waterline crossing to serve the northside following council's approval Tuesday of an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Hillabrand & Sons Contruction, LLC, Northwood. The cost is $1.85 million.
The new plastic line will be 16 inches in diameter on the inside, according to Mayor Mike McCann, and replace a leaking line that is 16 inches on the outside.
The old line — which is partially on the river bottom and partially beneath Preston Island — will be abandoned and left in place.
McCann told council the line is about 50 years old.
Council also approved Tuesday an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Ferguson Waterworks, Holland, to purchase certain materials for the project. The cost is $33,477.20.
That purchase like ones previous approved and another to follow, is an effort to avert supply-chain issues once the project begins, according to city officials.
"We are determined to have everything in Defiance we need to make these connections," said McCann.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance amending the city's codified ordinances increasing the amount charged for maintaining fire hydrants outside the city limits. The cost is $37.50 — a figure established in the 1975, according to the city — but will be replaced by an amount determined by the city administration's board of control (administrator, finance director, law director and mayor) and "amended from time-to-time."
• passed an ordinance allowing a lease agreement with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau to occupy public right-of-way downtown on Sept. 24-25 for the organization's annual ribfest.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Rensi Dirt Works & Hauling of Defiance to separate a sanitary and storm sewer on Summit Street. The cost is $45,790.92. According to Administrator Ryan Mack, runoff from the former Toledo Edison property will diverted into the Auglaize River and away from the sanitary sewer, thus eliminating a combined sewer overflow.
