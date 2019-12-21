TOLEDO — The Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) has announced that Cynthia May, owner and CEO of Graminex LLC, was named the newest member of the organization’s governing board.
“I am excited to welcome Cynthia as she brings a unique perspective to help CIFT advance the strategic plan and enhance value to our stakeholders,” said Rebecca Singer, president and CEO of CIFT. “We are very fortunate to have someone of her caliber as a member of our board, and look forward to her leadership.”
May joins the other nine members of the board, which guides the organization and works to ensure the strategic direction remains aligned with CIFT’s mission.
May founded Graminex in 1997 in Saginaw, Mich., but their production facilities and 6,500 acres of farmland are located in Deshler. Graminex is the world’s leading producer of safe, effective, non-solvent flower pollen extract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and food industries.
CIFT provides a blend of business solutions, innovation and technical expertise to the food processing, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.
CIFT is a partner of the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), which is designed to help small to mid-sized manufacturers in Ohio become leaders in their industry.
The Ohio MEP program is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute for Science and Technology, Ohio Developmental Services Agency and local partners including CIFT.
