The first-ever business awards presented by the top economic development agency in Defiance County were announced Friday morning.
During its annual meeting at Family Christian Center on Defiance’s East Second Street, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) bestowed honors upon eight different businesses. According to the CIC, more than 250 nominations for the awards were received in recent weeks.
The public/private entity, whose aim is to promote economic development and job creation throughout the county, named Keller Logistics Group, 24862 Elliott Road, as Defiance County Business of the Year.
“The meaning of ‘Defiance County Business of the Year’ is to recognize the outstanding work of one local business that has made a positive impact on the county’s economy, quality of life and growth potential,” said Paige Johnson, the CIC’s business development and operations manager, just before she presented the award. “This prestigious award celebrates the businesses’ achievements from customer service and growth strategies to marketing initiatives to investment in their community.”
The company got its start more than 40 years ago, and is hard to miss with facilities on both sides of U.S. 24 on Defiance’s northside. Now it has a force of 300 trucks and 1,000 trailers, and more than three million square-feet of warehouse space while employing more than 750 and giving generously to charity.
In accepting the award, Keller CEO Bryan Keller thanked CIC officials for “what they’ve done for the community,” calling them an inspiration.
“Really appreciate this community and how it’s embraced Keller Trucking and where we’re going and where we’ve been,” said Keller, who also complimented his company’s employees as well as Premier Bank and Bob Spyker Contracting for their support in projects.
Johnson also presented the following winners in seven other categories:
• Excellence in Innovation — APT Manufacturing Solutions. The small manufacturer of robotics equipment in Hicksville, works out of a 75,000 square-foot building and has been in operation since 1996.
• Best in the Industry — Holy Hill Media. The four-member team for the company, founded by Drake Jiminez of Defiance, provides marketing services.
• Best New Business — Phoenix Theatres. Although the company, based in Michigan, is not new to the theater world, it is new to Defiance, opening last month in Northtowne Mall with state-of-the-art sound and comfort. Phoenix brings movies back to the mall after the previous theater occupant left in 2022.
• Best Place to Work — DECKED. Located at 25401 Elliott Road, the manufacturer of storage and organization equipment for pickups and vans, came to town a few years ago and filled an industrial speculation building. Employers of 40, the company has plans to expand into the latest Defiance speculation building being constructed next door.
• Family-owned Business of the Year — Jim Schmidt Chevrolet & Ford, Hicksville. The company, owned by Jim and Karen Schmidt and in business since 1984, has approximately 110 employees at three locations.
• Veteran-owned Business of the Year — Risner Auto Group, 1809 Baltimore Road. The vehicle sales and repair business was established in 2015 by cousins Richard and Todd Risner. Todd had served in the U.S. Army Reserve before joining the U.S. Navy and spending almost 20 years as a helicopter rescue swimmer, retiring from active duty in 2009.
• Downtown Business of the Year — Eclectic Wallflower Boutique. The business at 520 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance is described as an “affordable boutique and vendor marketplace with a variety of items.”
CIC officials used certain criteria for the businesses in choosing the winners such as the reason for the nomination, contributions to their communities, community engagement, their marketing presence and (as a tiebreaker) the number of nominations received.
Local elected officials supported the winners Friday with proclamations.
