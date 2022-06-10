ANTWERP — The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has purchased the former Park Station property in Antwerp.
Located at 303 E. River St., the property has been submitted into Ohio’s brownfield remediation program. Upon state approval, the buildings on the property will be leveled and removed, and the property remediated. Officials in Paulding County hope to bring the property back to a natural state and open up the opportunity for future development, according to the county’s economic development office.
The building was last used as a youth center.
“The Antwerp Riverside Park has been well used and a draw to the Antwerp community for decades,” stated Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey who works closely with the CIC on projects around the county. “The Village of Antwerp does an outstanding job in maintaining this property. Attendance and participation in the park will continue to increase with the new river access and soon to be developed Holly Beach Splash Pad. The CIC just felt it would be a wise choice to get control of this property, located near the park, to make sure something didn’t end up here that would be detrimental to a family atmosphere in the future. We can’t thank Ed and Julia Snyder enough for seeing the vision and working with the CIC to make sure this happened.”
The CIC provided a purchase agreement to the Snyders in February, but the transaction was delayed awaiting an updated property survey. The survey completed in late May and the transaction was finally able to move forward.
“The CIC has purchased the Park Station property out on old U.S. 24 with the intent of improving the site as part of our mission to helping move communities forward,” commented CIC President Tom VanVlerah. “It’s exciting, and we hope the community of Antwerp watches as the process unfolds.”
This CIC group currently consists of 14 members from Antwerp, Payne and Cecil. By law, the group consists of a required mix of elected officials and private business leaders.
“Paulding County is unique in the six-county area as to the relationship between the economic development office and the CIC boards,” added Copsey. “Our county is the only one in the area that doesn’t just have one county CIC entity (Paulding Village and Oakwood Village have their own). In the other five counties, the economic development director is the director for the single CIC board. In this county the director is just an associate member of all three boards, even though well over 50% of our office work is involved with these CIC projects.”
The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC board meets monthly at the Antwerp Village offices located at the Antwerp train depot. For information about the board or activity call 419-399-8282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.