The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) continues to work on widening the organization’s marketing reach.
Executive Director Erika Willitzer shared some thoughts on the topic during the CIC’s monthly board meeting Thursday afternoon at Defiance County East, the county office complex on Defiance’s East Second Street.
Some years ago the agency was more focused on industrial development, but the organization has expanded its focus by helping market small retail business as well, Willitzer indicated.
In fact, during Thursday’s meeting she noted efforts to work with Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau to assess retail stores in the city’s central business district. Willitzer said she is meeting with “capital investment groups” as well as representatives of other communities with rivers to discuss development possibilities and working with the Defiance Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m really excited about what I’m hearing from these groups,” explained Willitzer, adding that she and Chamber Executive Director Sarah Tackett “and I are working on retail strategy.”
As part of that, Willitzer said she has reached out to Northtowne Mall’s operators, but is frustrated that no response has been forthcoming.
“It’s frustrating when you’re wanting to move forward,” she said.
One of the things the CIC is doing to promote smaller businesses is the establishment of a new nonprofit organization called “Home Grown.”
This agency would be used by the CIC to locate grant funds that could benefit such businesses.
Willitzer told the board Thursday that paperwork has been submitted to the state for the nonprofit establishment process.
“We have everything filed at the state, so now we’re getting ready to start researching grants that we can apply for, so that’s exciting,” she said. “It’s been a long-time in the making, so thank you guys for your patience and helping us get there.”
While larger “investors” — contributors to the CIC’s annual budget to promote economic development in Defiance County — have been a CIC funding mainstay, smaller businesses can participate as well, according to Willitzer. Their minimum contribution to the CIC budget is $100 — compared to $500 for the larger companies — and individuals can provide as little as $25.
Half the CIC’s funding comes from the public sector, such as the municipal governments in Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood. Thus, their mayors sit on the CIC board, while the other half comes from the private sector.
However, too often, noted Willitzer, people believe the agency is funded totally by the public sector.
“... we do rely on the private investment to get through, so again I want to try to override that misconception,” she said, concluding that “our organization is based on private and public (financial contributions).”
Tackett suggested that, perhaps, the CIC should think about renting space independently — outside the county-owned Defiance County East building — to help shed the perception of a public agency.
In other business:
• Workforce Development Manager Kortney Williams reminded the board that two manufacturing camps for school kids will be coming up this summer — one for east side end of the county, the other for the west side. The camp will focus on food manufacturing and agri-business, she said, so students will tour such places as Nemco — a food equipment maker in Hicksville — and a dairy farm.
• Willitzer informed the board that she and Williams have made more than 90 visits to businesses throughout the county. Too, she noted business interest in developing Defiance’s Stadium Drive further, telling the board she doesn’t understand why more has happened there. And, Willitzer noted plans to promote redevelopment of the former 1918 school building on Defiance’s Arabella Street.
• the board approved the April financial report.
• Willitzer noted two ongoing surveys — one for the City of Defiance’s comprehensive plan, the other concerning internet capabilities being under taken by county commissioners. Public input is welcomed on both.
