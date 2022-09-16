Plans for a new specification building in Hicksville were moved along a little further by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) during its monthly session Thursday afternoon.
Meeting at the county’s office complex on East Second Street (Defiance County East), the board approved a resolution giving CIC Director Erika Willitzer permission to execute any documents for a related land transfer in Hicksville’s industrial park.
The CIC has acquired 18 acres there through the Village of Hicksville to turn over to an affiliate of Keller Development Group to be used to construct a 100,000 square-foot industrial speculation building that will be expandable to 200,000 square foot.
(Keller CEO Bryan Keller said each of his business projects, which are many, are considered a separate business or affiliate.)
A speculation building is used to attract a new or expanding company, and the Hicksville project is one of many developing projects involving Keller in northwest Ohio and across the country. Ground was broken last week for such a building in Napoleon’s industrial park.
Mayor Ron Jones thanked Keller during Thursday’s meeting for “investing in the small town. I think it’s going to open the door, and I appreciate it ... and I know that CIC worked hard on this too.”
Willitzer told the board Thursday that the Hicksville project — envisioned for completion in 2023 — already is generating interest.
“We are getting interest ... which to me is extremely exciting, to have a rural market,” she said. “And we’ve already got that kind of interest.”
Moving to the CIC’s workforce development/marketing report from Hannah Waterman, manager of those tasks.
She noted that her office has met with a local company that is “struggling a little bit” to hire enough workers. Waterman said the CIC office was able to provide referrals for 25-30 jobs to local employers, not just the one company.
Too, CIC officials met with Defiance College’s president and vice president, as well as GM Defiance plant manager Steve Hartwig and head of engineering, Mark Schnipke. She said DC is offering an engineering program through a partnership with the University of North Dakota.
“So, we are trying to see what kind of training would be beneficial for local students ... and potential collaboration between Defiance College and GM in the future along with other companies and the high schools in this area,” said Waterman.
Too, she said, the CIC office also recently met with a representative of Goodwill, whose “main focus is helping those with barriers get back in the workforce.” This includes persons with special needs as well as persons who are coming out of jail, she added.
“We’re meeting with local law enforcement, CCNO, judges, drug and alcohol clinics, to see how we can interact with them, to see if we can fulfill their workforce needs,” Waterman said, noting that where persons coming out of jail are concerned, “we know we’re not going to help all of them ... but there’s definitely potential to make a difference in some of their lives.”
In other business Thursday:
• was informed by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann — another CIC board member — that twice in the last 48 hours or so he has heard employers say that the job market is improving for them — “that is they’re able to hire more than what they were six months or so ago.”
• received Willitzer’s monthly report. She said her office is in the process of setting goals for 2023 while the CIC’s new office manager, Paige Johnson, is working on establishing a new mentoring program. She also noted that her office is trying to establish a date for an “investor night” for CIC contributors.
• learned that Defiance County commissioners will host a County Engineers Association of Ohio quarterly meeting on Oct. 7 with officials from 20 counties attending.
• Waterman reported on the CIC’s number of Facebook followers and those receiving posts.
• the board approved the August financial report.
