FINDLAY — Chief Markets, via parent company Fresh Encounter, Inc., and their customers donated $75,000 to local food banks on World Food Day Sunday following a back-to-school food drive.
Customer donations combined with a donation from Fresh Encounter will be distributed among seven local food banks, including The West Ohio Food Bank.
“We are deeply humbled by the support received from Fresh Encounter,” stated Tommie Harner, CEO of The West Ohio Food Bank. “This generous donation enables our food bank to provide up to 58,500 meals to those in need of food assistance. Their partnership is a terrific example of West Ohio Food Bank’s vision of Ending Hunger Together. We cannot do it alone, so we say thank you on behalf of the many, many lives your donation will touch.”
Chief Markets started a back-to-school fundraising campaign entitled “Nourish Our Students,” back in August, to show support for food insecurities this year. This food drive was one of two Food Drives for a 2022 “Nourish Our Families” philanthropic initiative.
“One facet of our mission is to nourish the communities we serve, with nutritious food and support of non-profit organizations,” said Julie Anderson, VP of marketing and co-owner of Fresh Encounter, Inc. “World Food Day is a perfect time to give resources to the local food banks as they work to help us fight food insecurities that affect people in this region, a problem that no one should have to face.”
Fresh Encounter, Inc. is a family-owned company that currently manages over 95 retail stores throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida. Fresh Encounter is the largest independent supermarket operator in the region managing the banners of Great Scot, Community Markets, Chief Supermarkets, Sack-n-Save, Save-a-Lot, Needler’s Fresh Market, Remke, Germantown Fresh Market and King Saver.
