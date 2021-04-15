Modern vehicles rely on multiple filters to capture debris before it reaches critical operating components. The most well-known filtration device is the oil filter, which is typically changed at intervals of 3,000 to 5,000 miles as the fluid enters the end of its life cycle.
Don’t overlook the importance of other essential parts that help your vehicle breathe, protect the fuel system and enhance the air surrounding your cabin.
Before picking up new filters and attempting a DIY replacement, ensure you’re up for the task. Check the owner’s manual for installation instructions or watch online tutorials to see the process in action.
If the new components appear too challenging to replace on your own, recruit help from a local repair shop. They can professionally complete the swaps while you’re in for other maintenance or schedule a separate appointment.
Air Filter
Your car’s air filter requires less frequent replacement than oil screens but is still critical to change regularly. According to the American Automobile Association, those in suburban or city environments can wait until about 20,000 miles before replacements.
However, dusty rural conditions will require more attention. You can check it periodically by removing it from its housing, holding it up to bright light and making sure the rays pass easily through the filter. If the filtering media is clogged or dense, you should consider a replacement.
Fuel Filter
Most modern vehicles use a non-serviceable fuel filter that is located in the gas tank. However, some cars and trucks, generally those that use diesel, require general maintenance on external filtration components.
In addition to changing it during regular service intervals, the experts at Kelley Blue Book suggest a fuel filter may be the culprit if:
• The vehicle has trouble starting.
• You experience rough or slow speed while cruising.
• The engine shuts down during operation.
• You face excessive vibration while idling.
Once the fuel filter becomes clogged, it will ultimately inhibit the vehicle’s performance.
Cabin Air Filter
You may not realize that another filter is fitted to your vehicle and is used to maintain the air that enters your cabin. It’s generally located in the glovebox and can usually be replaced with little automotive knowledge.
You’ll know it’s time to change the filtration device when you notice reduced airflow from the climate-control system, unpleasant odors or increased dust. An excellent general replacement interval is between 15,000 and 30,000 miles or when you experience early signs of failure.
