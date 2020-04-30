SHERWOOD — For the past 29 years, Steve Arnold has served as a teacher, athletic director, principal, and as a superintendent at Wayne Trace Local Schools, Allen County Educational Service Center (ESC), Western Buckeye ESC, and for the past two years at Central Local Schools (Fairview).
While serving in many different capacities over those 29 years, Arnold’s focus has always been on the education of the students he’s served.
Arnold was recently asked the following three questions: “What are the biggest changes in education over the last 10 years?” “What are public education’s biggest challenges going forward?” and, “How has technology (computers, smart phones, etc ...) changed public education?”
“Even though we’ve had state testing for several years, the stakes have gotten higher in the past 10 years due to letter grades being issued to school buildings and school districts,” said Arnold about the biggest changes he’s seen in the past 10 years. “I believe that schools need accountability, but these grades are not a good reflection of what is happening on a daily basis in schools.
“Think of it like this ... Can you imagine a basketball team having 50 practices only to then play one game?” asked Arnold. “And that one game dictates the success of their season? That’s how I feel about high-stakes testing.”
The biggest challenge, according to Arnold, also deals in the area of testing.
“Our biggest challenge is trying to hit a moving target (state testing),” Arnold said. “The rules keep changing. Each year, it seems like ODE (the Ohio Department of Education) measures us differently. That is not fair to anyone.”
Finally, Arnold believes that technology advancements have been good for education.
“Technology has changed education in a positive way,” said Arnold. “I remember very well about 10 years ago when cellphones were a burden in schools. That has changed. Cellphones are a computer that can aid the educational process is many positive ways.
“Because information is now at our fingertips, we can now spend less time memorizing facts and more time on higher-level thinking such as problem-solving or finding a more efficient manner to get something done,” added Arnold. “Our teachers do a good job teaching these skills at Fairview.”
