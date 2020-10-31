PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently completed a $2.1 million project to rebuild and upgrade the co-op’s Cecil Substation, which will improve electric reliability, reduce outages, and increase future electric load capacity for businesses in the Paulding area. Construction started in June and was completed Oct. 23.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and help with this project,” said PPEC engineering manager Steve Kahle. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts in making this a success and improving the service and reliability in the Cecil area for years to come.”
PPEC partnered with Eaton Corporation Group to complete the substation rebuild. The new Cecil Substation is equipped with a 12 MVA station transformer, which is more than twice the capacity of the old 5 MVA transformer. Security cameras and several other new features also have been installed.
“We’re excited for the many businesses in Paulding County that will benefit from this large upgrade,” said Kahle. “This new substation will improve reliability, system durability, and increase load capacity for future growth in our community. If more business comes or a company wants to expand, we can offer that capability.”
For more information, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
