CAMDEN, N.J. — This week, Campbell Soup Company announced its latest round of Campbell Soup Foundation grants, which included two organizations serving Henry County.
Henry County Senior Advocates was awarded $25,000 to facilitate offsite meals. Also, Girls on the Run International — Campbell has awarded $150,000 to GOTRI to support general operations as well as local chapters in Campbell hometowns, including the northwest Ohio chapter, which serves Henry County.
In October, Campbell Soup Foundation awarded $150,000 to GENYOUth to support its COVID-19 Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund in several Campbell hometowns, including Napoleon. As part of this grant, $12,000 will go to support four schools in Henry County by providing microgrants to reduce the burden of unanticipated costs needed to serve meals outside the traditional school meal environment.
These funds are in addition to the Community Impact Grants and emergency relief we awarded earlier this year.
This brings Campbell’s total giving in the Napoleon area this year to more than $337,000 in funds and food.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Campbell has donated more than $8 million to support communities across North America.
