Credit Adjustments Inc. (CAI) has been named a Tech Lock Certified Provider for 2019.
The company has received the certification every year since 2015 for its effectiveness in meeting data security standards, regulations and laws. The recognition certifies CAI’s compliance with standards such as GLBA, HIPAA, FISMA and PCI DSS 3.2.1.
“Our clients trust us with their sensitive information, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Lisa Bloomfield, president of CAI. “Data security is our top priority, and we strive to maintain compliance with necessary standards every year.”
As part of the Tech Lock evaluation, CAI must continue to submit successfully passed quarterly scans for its systems and provide up-to-date information on all systems that store, process or transmit sensitive data.
“We prepare for incidents and build a proper response plan to them, harden ourselves for disasters, defend our systems with zeal and safeguard all information entrusted to us with the consumer’s wellbeing in mind,” said Jeff Walter, CAI vice president of information technology. “Only in this way have we been able to maintain Tech Lock certification since 2015, often times exceeding the standards where possible.”
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Defiance, CAI has additional call centers in Toledo and Manchester, N.H.
