Josh Busch

JOSH BUSCH

 Reagan Photography

Lifelong Defiance resident Josh Busch recently obtained his real estate license and has joined the team at Sam Switzer Realty, of Defiance.

Busch recently graduated from Hondros College of Real Estate. He comes to real estate after nearly 15 years on local radio. He has been active with several programs which serve the Defiance community throughout the years. Currently he is a member of the board of directors for the Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau and is president of the Defiance Softball Association.

Busch loves sports and especially enjoyed having the opportunity to coach youth softball over the last decade.

Busch resides in Defiance and has loved watching his two teenage daughters grow up in the community.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments