Lifelong Defiance resident Josh Busch recently obtained his real estate license and has joined the team at Sam Switzer Realty, of Defiance.
Busch recently graduated from Hondros College of Real Estate. He comes to real estate after nearly 15 years on local radio. He has been active with several programs which serve the Defiance community throughout the years. Currently he is a member of the board of directors for the Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau and is president of the Defiance Softball Association.
Busch loves sports and especially enjoyed having the opportunity to coach youth softball over the last decade.
Busch resides in Defiance and has loved watching his two teenage daughters grow up in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.