Premier Bank has announced that Debbie Burkey has been promoted to vice president, treasury management sales manager serving Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties.
She has held various positions at Premier Bank such as retail administrator/product manager and retail channel manager. She most recently served as senior product development manager where she established strategic direction of deposit and loan products and managed said products through the product life cycle. In addition, she worked with internal business partners across all lines of business to research, design, promote and launch new products and services.
As treasury management sales manager, Burkey will align treasury management products and services with the strategies of business clients while developing and maintaining treasury management relationships with bank customers.
“I’ve always had a great desire to serve the community and promote its success,” explained Burkey. “Helping local businesses thrive at Premier Bank provides an avenue to do just that.”
Burkey, who earned both her undergraduate degree and master of business administration from Defiance College, is an active member of her community. She is a volunteer for the Pillars of Success, which works to aid in providing short term housing and supportive services, and Together We Can Make a Difference Initiatives, which assists people of all ages in Northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs. She currently resides in Napoleon with her husband, Scott, and children, Garrett and Regan.
Burkey’s office is located at 625 Scott Street in Napoleon. She can be contacted at 419-783-1094 or DBurkey@YourPremierBank.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.