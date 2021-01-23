Bulldog Barbecue
Photo courtesy of Jenna Peper

Bulldog Barbecue held its grand opening on Jan. 19 in conjunction with the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. Located at 209 N. Clinton St. in Defiance, the restaurant offers rib dinners, corned beef, the Defiance dog and all the fixings. The restaurant will be open Wednesday-Sunday. The phone number is 419-980-7744. Pictured at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting are, from left: Jevon Smith, Yolanda Pace, Melvin Owens, Jesse Smith, Elle Smith, Alexis Brown and Michael Smith.

Recommended for you

Load comments