PAULDING — Paulding County Economic Development Director Jerry Zielke issued his May-June report to the county commissioners recently, highlighting an effort to designate Paulding’s historic sites.
Zielke said he’s been working with Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) to obtain a $12,000 grant from the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Pipeline Initiative. The initiative provides small grants to assist in nominating historic buildings and districts to the National Register of Historic Places.
Sites included on the register are eligible for state and federal income tax incentives.
Zielke told the commissioners that summer intern Estee Miller has been compiling historical information to assist with the application process for the Paulding downtown district.
Zielke also told commissioners he’s been working alongside Jennifer Dunsmore of Prime Retail Advisor on the Paulding Shopping Center. Dunsmore is the center’s new marketing manager.
Dollar Tree is in full lease contract, Zielke said, and will be opening in the near future, when remodeling is complete.
Also discussed was the Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) recent purchase of three downtown buildings from Laron Hodgin.
The CIC closed on the three buildings — 103 S. Main St. (the former Masonic Lodge), 211 E. Perry St. and 215 E. Perry St. — in June. The CIC purchased the buildings for $96,000 with 20 percent down. The organization has a 15-year mortgage through State Bank & Trust on the properties.
Zielke told commissioners the acquisition process has taken “a considerable amount of time” over the past 60 days.
As part of that project, the village of Paulding is pursuing the establishment of an Energy Special Improvement District, which would open up possible new funding sources for major building repairs through the Toledo Port Authority Better Buildings Program.
In other economic development business, Zielke reported:
• construction has started on the Lafarge Holcim/One Energy wind project. Tower bases are completed and towers and equipment are currently being erected.
• Uncle Fudd’s Diner opened July 5 at a new location, 4537 Ohio 637, Grover Hill.
• EDPR Timber Road IV Wind Farm’s construction is moving forward at a fast pace, as weather has improved. Road and tower-base construction are moving forward at all tower locations.
• all major funding for The Harvest Company in Paulding is coming together. A Jobs Ohio grant providing $150,000 for redevelopment and revitalization of the property has been signed.
• at the Paulding Industrial Park, work is underway to annex some properties into the village to enable the economic development office to apply for grant funding for water and sewer extension from NASG Stamping Group (formerly Alex Products).
• work is continuing upstairs at the Small Business Innovation Center.
• K&L Tool and Equipment sold its remaining equipment and real estate at 05141 County Road 424, Antwerp, on July 31.
