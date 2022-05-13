Ernst & Young (EY US) LLP has announced that Bryan Keller of Keller Logistics Group was named an “Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio” award finalist.
Keller was selected by a panel of independent judges, according to the following criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“It truly is an honor to be selected among this distinct group of visionaries who are helping to shape a better future,” stated Keller. “With this opportunity, I hope to inspire others through leadership and giving back.”
Headquartered in Defiance, Keller Logistics Group is comprised of affiliates Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Keller Freight Solutions. With over 800 employees, including 300 truck drivers, over three million square feet warehouse space across 12 states, and 4 speculative buildings currently being built in 2 states,the company saw 44% growth last year.
The regional finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced at the Michigan and Northwest Ohio awards celebration on June 23 at One Campus Martius in Detroit. The regional winners will then be considered by the national independent judging panel for the “Entrepreneur of the Year” national awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
“The Entrepreneur of the Year” national overall award winner will then move on to compete for the EY “World Entrepreneur of the Year Award” in June 2023.
The “Entrepreneur of the Year” program has recognized more than 10,000 U.S. executives since its inception in 1986. “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by EY resources. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the “Entrepreneur of the Year” awards are presented by PNC Bank.
Keller Logistics Group serves the transportation, warehousing, distribution and contract packaging needs of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers across the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.