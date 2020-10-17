COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) recognized Bryan attorney Ralph W. Gallagher for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.
Gallagher earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo. He was admitted to the Ohio bar in 1970. Gallagher is a member of the OSBA’s Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section and a former Ohio State Bar Foundation Fellow. He has previously served as the board chairman of the Bryan Area Foundation. Gallagher was recognized as part of the OSBA’s District 3 virtual annual meeting. District 3 includes more than 400 attorneys who practice in Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.